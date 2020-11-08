Leipzig go top in Germany ahead of Bayern, Dortmund showdown





RB Leipzig went back to the top of the Bundesliga table on Saturday with a 3-0 home win over Freiburg before Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund clash in the evening showdown. Defender Ibrahima Konate fired home Leipzig’s opener before midfielder Marcel Sabitzer added the second goal with a 70th-minute penalty. Manchester City loanee Angelino claimed […]

