Man City pay penalty for De Bruyne’s miss in Liverpool draw | The Guardian Nigeria News

Manchester City were left to rue Kevin De Bruyne’s missed penalty as Liverpool escaped from the Etihad Stadium with a point for the first time in four seasons after a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

A flying start from the Reds was rewarded with Mohamed Salah’s 13th minute penalty, but Gabriel Jesus levelled for Pep Guardiola’s men before De Bruyne failed to hit the target from the spot three minutes before half-time.

A share of the points between the sides that have combined to win the title for the past three seasons leaves Liverpool in third just a point off the top, while City sit five points further back in 12th but with a game in hand.

City had won 4-0 when the sides last met in Liverpool’s…