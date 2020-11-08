Resist riotous elements, IGP orders AIGs, CPs





The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the deployment of all legitimate force to protect the lives and property of citizens including police officers and personnel of other law enforcement agencies and their families and to prevent attacks on private/public assets from any violent persons or group operating under any guise. This was contained in […]

