Scores of Ethiopian soldiers wounded in Tigray conflict | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nearly 100 Ethiopian soldiers have been treated for gunshot wounds at a hospital in the northern Amhara region, a medical official said Sunday, pointing to intense fighting in the country’s internal conflict.

The toll comes as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and military leaders tout Ethiopian soldiers’ successes against forces loyal to the ruling party in the northern Tigray region, where Abiy ordered military operations last week.

A communications blackout in Tigray makes official statements on the conflict difficult to verify, yet on roads in the northern part of Ethiopia’s Amhara region — south of Tigray — ambulances can frequently be seen ferrying wounded combatants to hospitals.

In the town of Sanja, 98 government soldiers have been treated for “gunfire” injuries, a doctor told AFP.

“We have had 98 cases. All of them are soldiers from the national army,” said the doctor, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The doctor said there were no fatalities at the…