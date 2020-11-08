The Survival Of Oral Tradition In The Age Of ICTGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

“No culture is older than being human,” these words said by Dike Chukwumerije captures how often we as humans worry about the fading away of our humanity from our limitation on the preservation of African culture. An important structuring of the African culture is formed on an oral tradition established through the use of proverbs and songs by many tribes in Nigeria and Africa, exhibiting the abundance of cultures in Nigeria. These come with the intent to instill wisdom as a means of preserving their cultural traits.

In guiding human morals, the African nous of African humanity is visible through various elements of the people. The creative crafting of deities is a representation of the richness of the Nigerian culture just like the thirteenth-century bronze is a sculpture that represents and says a million words about the Benin culture, an emblem of the ancestors of the people that gives a hallmark for their foundation….