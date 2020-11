Inetimi Timaya Odon, better known by his stage name Timaya, a Nigerian singer and songwriter has taken to social media to release the tracklist of his upcoming album, Gratitude, and what is more surprising? it will have no feature. The album will be Timaya’s seventh to be released under his label, DM Records. Production on […]

The post Timaya Releases Track list For New Album "Gratitude" appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper