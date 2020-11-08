



Larry Gaaga features heavyweight music duo, Umu Obiligo, and multiple award-winning act Davido in the official video of “Doubting Thomas”. The song is part of the soundtrack for “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story”. It is a fusion of minds, talent, and passion to create a sound that tells a story and paints a picture that will […]

The post Watch: Larry Gaaga, Umu Obiligo & Davido’s New Video “Doubting Thomas” appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper