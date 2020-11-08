What Biden presidency means for NigeriaWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Four years after President Donald John Trump shocked the world by winning the White House with a victory over Hillary Clinton, former Vice President, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr, yesterday, cut short Trump’s rollercoaster ride for a second term. In the process, he also completed his whirlwind cruise to replace Trump at the White House.

Many international media channels, including the CNN, NBC, the BBC and Associated Press projected Biden as America’s next helmsman with different headlines. While CNN declared Biden “elected president,” Associated Press was more direct. It tweeted: “Joe Biden Defeats President Donald Trump.”

Swiftly reacting to this, Trump said the election was far from over, stressing that the media…