White House opens for Joe Biden | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
4


(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 2, 2020 Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden gestures after speaking during a Drive-In Rally at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. – Joe Biden has won the US presidency over Donald Trump, TV networks projected on November 7, 2020, a victory sealed after the Democrat claimed several key battleground states won by the Republican incumbent in 2016. CNN, NBC News and CBS News called the race in his favor, after projecting he had won the decisive state of Pennsylvania. His running mate, US Senator Kamala Harris, has become the first woman US Vice President elected to the office. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP)

How Four States Stood Down Winner For Four Days

After four days of suspense, the White House Saturday beckoned on Joe Biden, the former U.S vice president and candidate of the Democratic Party in the 2020 Presidential Election after he met the statutory requirement by polling 273 electoral…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR