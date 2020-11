Ya’u Ibrahim’s family has been thrown into sorrow by a yet-to-be identified person who, raped their six-year-old daughter Aisha, to death and dumped her corpse in a cemetery in Kurmin Mashi Area of Kaduna state. The six year old girl was said to have returned home from Arabic school at 11 am in the morning […]

The post 6 year-old girl raped to death in kaduna, dumped in cemetery appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper