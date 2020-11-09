Cross River indigenes demand judicial panel on Calabar mayhem | The Guardian Nigeria News

The people of Cross River South Senatorial District has implored the Federal Government and the National Assembly to urgently institute a judicial panel of inquiry into the havoc Calabar witnessed between October 23 and 24, 2020 during the #EndSARS protests.

The decision followed a meeting with Senator Gershom Bassey in the aftermath of the alleged destruction, looting and burning of houses in five of the seven council areas in the district.

The affected council areas are, Calabar Municipal, Calabar South, Odukpani, Akpabuyo and Bakassi, while Akamkpa and Biase council were spared.

People of the district said the attack was premeditated.

One of the leaders, Prof. Offiong Ani Offiong said: “We want a judicial inquiry into the wanton destruction and adequate compensation paid to victims, because what has happened can be likened to a natural disaster considering the destruction from Calabar to Bakassi.

Offiong, who said he had seen the kind of destruction…