Delta communities shut down operations of OML 30 | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Cluster Management Committee/President Generals Forum of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 30 in Delta, has shut down operations of Heritage Energy Operational Services Ltd (HEOSL), operators of OML 30.

The committee made this known in a communiqué signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Dr Harrison Obogor and Mr Ibuje Joseph respectively on Monday, after its meeting in Warri.

The committee which represents the 112 host communities to OML 30 in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state said the shutdown on Friday followed various offences.

It called for the revocation of the licence over alleged “penchant and recalcitrant attitude” to all agreed obligations in line with the existing General Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU).

It said the oil company had failed to pay their host communities 2019 and 2020 GMoU funds despite the conducive and peaceful environment it operates.

It also accused the firm of stopping the payment of scholarships to students from the host communities…