Nepotism will destroy Nigeria, Shehu Sani warns | The Guardian Nigeria News

HURIWA faults minister on accountability, transparency

Nigeria cannot survive as a nation, if a section of the country continues to dominate the political leadership of the country, warns Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate.

Sani gave this warning in Abuja, weekend, at the annual public lecture of the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), themed ‘Challenges of leadership in the 21st Century Nigeria’.

He cautioned that as long as a section of the country continued to dominate the its leadership positions, it would be a matter of time and the centre would no longer hold, saying that all Nigerians and sections should be given a sense of belonging.

The politician-cum-human rights activist identified justice, where all citizens and sections are treated as equal, as the only thing that could hold the country together, stressing that the recent EndSARS protests across the country were the youths’ reaction to entrenched injustices in…