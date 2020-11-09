



The National Pension Commission (PenCom) will officially launch Retirement Savings Account (RSA) transfer system, under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) on Nov. 16. The Head Corporate Communication, PenCom, Mr Peter Aghahowa, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Monday. He said the commission had concluded arrangements for the take-off of RSA transfer to […]

The post PenCom to launch RSA transfer system November 16 appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper