House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts has summoned Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, over alleged withdrawal of $20.3 billion from the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) dividend account.

The post Reps summon Kyari on alleged $20b NLNG withdrawal appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper