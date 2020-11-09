UAE Lifts Ban On Drinking Alcohol And Unmarried Couples Living TogetherGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The United Arab Emirates has announced that drinking alcohol and cohabiting outside of marriage are to be allowed in a major overhaul of the country’s Islamic personal laws.

The broadening of personal freedoms reflects the changing profile of a country that has sought to bill itself as a Westernised destination for tourists, fortune-seekers and businesses despite its strict Islamic legal code that has previously triggered court cases against foreigners.

The reforms aim to boost the country’s economic and social standing and “consolidate the UAE’s principles of tolerance,” said state-run WAM news agency, which offered only minimal details in the surprise weekend announcement.

The government decrees behind the changes were outlined extensively in state-linked newspaper The National, which did not cite its…