UK, EU resume crunch Brexit talks in London | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
1


Michel Barnier 1

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier wearing a mask because of the novel coronavirus pandemic walks to a conference centre to continue negotiations on a trade deal between the EU and the UK in London on November 9, 2020. – The European Union and Britain said major divergences remain but that post-Brexit negotiations would continue this week to clinch a trade deal in the scant time left. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)

Britain and the European Union resumed crucial negotiations in London on Monday over a post-Brexit free trade deal, with time running short and both sides saying major obstacles remain.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in the British capital late Sunday before another week of talks with his UK counterpart David Frost, as they scramble to find an agreement within weeks.

Britain formally left the bloc in January but remains bound by most of its rules and regulations until the end of the year under the terms of its divorce.

Parliaments on both sides of the…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR