House Committee says N449bn 2021 budget for police inadequate | The Guardian Nigeria News

The House Committee on Police Affairs has said that N449 billion 2021 budget operations for the Nigerian Police are grossly inadequate.

Rep. Mohammed Kumo, chairman of the committee, said this during budget defence by the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mohammed Adamu, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that it was open knowledge that the Nigerian police were underfunded, adding that the N449 billion proposal for 2021 operations was unacceptable.

He called on the Federal Government to immediately increase police funding while assuring the police that at the end of the budget defence their budget would be increased.

“The Speaker of the House of Representatives and his Deputy had asked me to tell you that you should submit names of police officers who died during the #EndSARS protests across the country,” he said.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari was committed to the Police reform, noting that some laws regarding…