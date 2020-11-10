Neuer warns fixture backlog has players ‘at their limits’Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Germany captain Manuel Neuer said on Tuesday top players are at their physical “limits” due to this season’s condensed fixture list resulting from the knock-on effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Neuer has already made 14 appearances for club and country in seven weeks since the campaign started.

“There has never been a season like this before and hopefully there will never be again,” the Bayern Munich goalkeeper told website Sportbuzzer.

Neuer gets a rare break on Wednesday with Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp in goal for Germany’s friendly against the Czech Republic in Leipzig.

However, the 34-year-old Neuer is expected to return for Saturday’s Nations League match against Ukraine, and away to Spain on Tuesday.

With less than a month separating…