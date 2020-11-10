PENGASSAN strike: Over 2.9b litres of petrol available, NNPC assures Nigerians





The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it has over 2.9 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, to service Nigerians during the Yuletide period and beyond. The corporation disclosed this in a statement signed by its spokesman, Dr. Kennie Obateru, in Abuja, on Tuesday. He dismissed the insinuation of the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper