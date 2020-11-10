Watch: Falz Dedicates "Johnny" Music Video To Victims Of Police Brutality





In the wake of the #EndSARS protests, Nigerian rapper Falz has shared the music video to his single “Johnny” which he dedicates to victims of police brutality. The Afro hip hop track infused with a sample from “J.J.D. (Johnny Just Drop) by Fela Kuti tackles insecurity and reckless killings in Nigeria. On the second verse […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper