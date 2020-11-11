Britney Spears Won't Perform Again If Her Father Continues To Control Her Career





Britney Spears is afraid of her father and will not perform again until he no longer has power over her career, her attorney claimed during a court hearing on Tuesday. The 38years old American singer desire to be free of her father James Spears who has conservatorship over her and her $60million fortune. During the […]

