BtoB Events says FABWA, WAAS, BWA, to hold in 2021





Three of Nigeria’s most popular trade and retailer exhibitions are set to return in 2021, BtoB Events, the country’s leading exhibition organiser, has announced. Food and Beverage West Africa will run from June 16th-18th, the West Africa Automotive Show is scheduled for July 13th–15th and Beauty West Africa will take place from November 17th-19th 2021, […]

