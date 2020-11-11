Court orders ex-governor Aliyu, two others to face trial | The Guardian Nigeria News

Justice Mikail Abdullahi of the Niger State High Court on Tuesday dismissed the application, brought by Tanko Beji, seeking to strike out the N2billion fraud case, involving former Niger State governor, Muazu Babangida Aliyu and his chief of staff, Umar Nasko.

Beji, who is the third defendant in the case and chairman, Niger State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had on Wednesday, October 14, filed an application, seeking for the striking out of the case for lack of merit as wel.

He also asked the court to set aside his September 14 re-arraignment alongside the first and second defendants following the relisting of the case in court.

Prosecution counsel, Faruk Abdalla countered the application with a six-paragraph affidavit, deposed to by an EFCC staff, Hadiza Afegbua upon which he urged the court to dismiss the application.

He further urged the court to uphold as valid, the re-arraignment of the defendant, alongside his co-defendants on September 14, 2020.

Justice…