Court reserves judgment in N100m damages suit filed by publisherNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Justice Peter Affen of an FCT High Court on Wednesday reserved judgment in an N100million damages suit filed by the publisher of Power Steering Newspaper, a monthly magazine, Tom Uhia for enforcement of his fundamental rights.

Uhia had through his counsel, Etuku Onah, dragged the Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba; Michael Anthony Ogbizi of the Force Criminal and Intelligent Investigation Department (FCIID), Abuja, ACP Tahir Usman; ACP Gabriel Elaigwu; Rogas Ilebel and the Nigerian Police to court.

The claimant in an originating summon, dated October 20, 2020, prayed for the enforcement of his fundamental rights.

Uhia sought a declaration of the court that his detention at the FCID by the second to the fifth respondents from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15.

Also, his continued detention from October 16, 2020, after the fulfilment of bail conditions till date without being arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction was illegal.

He added that it was…