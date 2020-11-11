COVID-19: NCDC announces 152 new infections, 2 new deaths in Nigeria





The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC), has announced 152 new infections of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), pandemic in the country. The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Tuesday. The public health agency said that two additional deaths were recorded as a result of coronavirus complications, raising the death toll in the country […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper