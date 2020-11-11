Experts insist on mass metering before implementation of new tariff





Experts have criticised the implementation of the new electricity tariff structure and urged the Federal Government to ensure that electricity consumers are metered first before the commencement to eliminate outrageous billings. Nigerians had heaved a sigh of relief when the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP), announced plans to commence free distribution of meters but it […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper