Nigerian Air Force trains 200 personnel abroad | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Tuesday Tuesday said that it was currently training no fewer than 200 personnel in nine different countries to further enhance the capacity of its officials in air combat.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, said this when he appeared at the 2021 budget defence session of the Senate Committee on Air Force.

Abubakar said that the training of the personnel was part of capacity building measures of the current management of NAF.

“As part of our capacity building initiatives, the Nigerian Air Force currently has about 200 personnel it is training in nine different countries of the world.

“The pilots will soon join their colleagues in the fight to secure the country.’’

He said that the training of NAF crew had greatly improved, adding that the measure was resulting inefficiency in air combat operations of NAF.

He also disclosed that enhancement in training of NAF aircraft engineers and…