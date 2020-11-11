Plan to bridge $1bn meter funding gap begins





New Hampshire Capital, FBNQuest Merchant Bank and Kairos Investments Africa have announced plan to attract long-term financing for the national mass roll-out of smart meters. The plan, under the national meter asset finance and management SPV also termed MAPCo, is expected to reduce the challenge of metering millions of electricity consumers placed on estimated billing […]

