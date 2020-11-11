Route 712 emerges Marketing Edge 2020 Outstanding Young Experiential Marketing Agency





Route 712 Experiential Agency has emerged winner in the Outstanding Young Experiential Marketing Agency of the Year category at the Marketing Edge 2020 Marketing and Advertising Excellence Award. Publisher/Chief Executive Officer of Marketing Edge, Mr. John Ajayi, who made the announcement at the event held recently at D’Podium International event centre, said the nomination and […]

