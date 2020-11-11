Sanwo-Olu appoints Abisola Olusanya Lagos agriculture commissioner





The Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has confirmed the appointment of Abisola Olusanya as the substantive commissioner for agriculture. Abisola’s appointment was announced in a statement by the government, quoting a circular issued by Lagos State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola. Sanwo-Olu, who congratulated and wished the new commissioner a successful tenure in office, first […]

