Sanwo-Olu: Leading Lagos out of 2020 with strong leadership, bold vision | The Guardian Nigeria News

Post #EndSARS events have no doubt raised the need to address critical social issues in the country, especially for a state like Lagos that took most of the heat, but also the need to re-ignite the spirit of Lagos.

Unlike many other States, Lagos was the epicentre of the #EndSARS protests and equally took the beating when the peaceful action was hijacked by hoodlums and arsonists that destroyed and looted both public and private facilities. The loss to the state and to those living in the state has been described as immeasurable, especially at a time the economy is gradually re-opening for recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

While the State government puts the cost of recovery at about N1 trillion, latest figures from the Organised Private Sector (OPS) showed that private interests might have lost at least N5 trillion to the looting….