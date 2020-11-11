Subscribers consume 125,149.86TB of data as 4G coverage hits 37%





Fourth-Generation (4G) mobile network coverage in Nigeria currently hovers around 37 per cent, amid demand for improved and ubiquitous telephony services. 4G is the fourth generation of broadband cellular network technology, succeeding 3G, and preceding 5G. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), in the Draft Consultation Document for the Deployment of 5G Mobile Technology […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper