Tinubu, Fashola, others may lose pensions to new Lagos lawNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

In a trail-blazing move, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, took steps to repeal the law awarding pensions to former governors and their deputies.

Presenting a budget estimate of N1.155 trillion for the 2021 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly, he announced that he would present an executive bill to repeal the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007).

The bill provides for payment of pensions and other entitlements to former governors and their deputies

Going by the proposed bill, former governors, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC); Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola; and Sanwo-Olu’s immediate past…