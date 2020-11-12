Oyo college of education suspends provost, dean | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Governing Council of the College of Education, Lanlate in Oyo State, has suspended the Provost of the institution, Joseph Adeagbo, and Dean of Students Affairs, S. A. Akinteye, over sundry allegations by students.

The council also shut down the school following protests by students over the invasion of dangerous animals, and set up two panels to look into the students’ complaints.

The college is one of the six tertiary institutions owned by the Oyo State government.The suspension of the two principal officers followed numerous allegations by the students against the management of the school.

During a protest last Monday, the students had called for the resignation of the two officials. President of the Students Union Government (SUG) of the college, Muhammed Olaitan, during the protest accused the Dean of Students Affairs of sexually harassing female students. The students also decried the exorbitant fees being charged by the management.

