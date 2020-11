Sam Smith has revealed they made the decision to come out as non-binary after a private message intended for their family was leaked to the press. The Grammy and Oscar-winning star, who just released their third album, Love Goes, told fans in an Instagram post in September last year that “after a lifetime of being […]

