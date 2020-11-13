Dolly Parton Finds The Secret To Youth In The Hands Of Her Surgeon





The musical icon Dolly Parton admitted that she doesn’t have time to grow old while chatting with another legend, Oprah Winfrey. The 75-year-old singer and songwriter is ready to ‘look like a cartoon’ if that means defeating any form of aging, just weeks after revealing she’s considering posing in a spread for Playboy magazine. During […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper