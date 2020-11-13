FG inaugurates committees for COVID-19 recovery | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government on Friday in Abuja inaugurated Federal Steering Committee and Federal Technical Committee of the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery for Economic Stimulus (N-CARES).

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, while inaugurating the committees, urged members to ensure that post-COVID-19 was not injurious to Nigerians and the economy.

Ahmed said that diverse and severe impacts of the pandemic were being felt across the world with significant consequences on informal businesses, households and farmers who depended on their farm produce to survive.

“As part of windows of opportunity to mitigate the effect of Covid-19, the Federal Government is in the process of accessing a World Bank loan of 750 million dollars on behalf of the states to stimulate the local economy and support vulnerable household’s consumption.

“Federal Government has created several windows of interventions as captured in the Economic…