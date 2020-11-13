FG powers communities, rice plant with 100kw solar grid





The Federal Government has commissioned 100kw solar hybrid mini grid in Ebonyi State to power rural communities. The renewable energy is expected to serve a rice milling plant and attract other investors to the communities. Speaking at the launch of the project, Minister of State for Power, Jedy Gody-Agba said a rice milling plant has […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper