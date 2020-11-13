Ghana, African leaders mourn as Rawlings dies | The Guardian Nigeria News

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 07, 2001 former president of Ghana, Jerry Rawlings, poses in his villa in Accra. Rawlings, who seized power in a 1981 coup, legitimized his rule in elections in 1992, and was returned to office in 1996, when he narrowly defeated John Kufuor. Ghana’s former leader Jerry Rawlings, who towered over the West African nation for two decades first as military ruler and then as elected president, has died aged 73, his party said on November 12, 2020. Issouf SANOGO / AFP

Ghanaians and African leaders yesterday mourned and extolled the virtues of the former Ghanaian president, Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings, who died from suspected COVID-19 complications.

The ex-president died at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, capital of Ghana, yesterday morning.

A military ruler, who later joined politics, Rawlings ruled Ghana as a soldier from 1981 to 1992 and later 1992 to 2000 as democratically elected president.

Before his death, he was a supporter…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

