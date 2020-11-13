Ghana, African leaders mourn as Rawlings dies | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ghanaians and African leaders yesterday mourned and extolled the virtues of the former Ghanaian president, Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings, who died from suspected COVID-19 complications.

The ex-president died at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, capital of Ghana, yesterday morning.

A military ruler, who later joined politics, Rawlings ruled Ghana as a soldier from 1981 to 1992 and later 1992 to 2000 as democratically elected president.

Before his death, he was a supporter…