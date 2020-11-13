HP unveils new Spectre X360 14 laptop for home use | The Guardian Nigeria News



HP Inc., has unveiled the Spectre X360 14, offering the view ability of a 15-inch device with the mobility of a 13.5-inch form factor for the ultimate browsing, reading, editing, and viewing experience.

The company also announced HP’s expanded 11th Gen Intel Core Processor Spectre and ENVY lineup, packed with incredible performance gains and increased battery life for the perfect work-at-home lifestyle for Nigerians.

HP is creating devices like the new HP Spectre X360 14 to be adaptive and smart, with the use of intelligent features – like performance management and new AI-based audio capabilities – to anticipate needs before the user does.

Global Lead and General Manager, Consumer Personal Systems, HP Inc., Kevin Frost, said: “On-the-go computing takes on new meanings as…