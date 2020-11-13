Kane praises Mourinho ‘aura’ as he eyes end to Spurs trophy pain | The Guardian Nigeria News

Harry Kane believes an influx of experienced players and the “aura” of manager Jose Mourinho could help Tottenham finally end their trophy drought after falling agonisingly short in recent years.

Spurs, without silverware since 2008, are second in the Premier League, through to the League Cup quarter-finals and well-placed to qualify for the Europa League knockout stages.

The London club came close to winning trophies under former boss Mauricio Pochettino, even reaching the Champions League final, but they always fell just short.

Serial winner Mourinho arrived 12 months ago while a number of their recent signings, including loan signing Gareth Bale, have experience of winning…