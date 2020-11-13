Kogi Government proposes 20% of Annual Budget for Education Sector





Kogi Government has proposed a 20 per cent allocation to the education sector out of the state’s 2021 annual budget. The state’s Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Hon. Wemi Jones, disclosed this when a team from the Federal Education Qualify Assurance Service paid a courtesy visit on Friday in Lokoja. According to Jones, Gov. […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper