Kwara State governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on Friday announced plans to revoke the payment of pension to former governors and their deputies in the state. “In line with our campaign mantra and the yearnings of our people, next week I will be sending a bill to the State House of Assembly to revoke the law awarding […]

