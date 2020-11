The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to reverse the increase in the pump price of fuel which increased from N159 to N170 per liter. The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Friday in Abuja, rejected the increase describing it as unbearable to Nigerians. […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper