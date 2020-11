The pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol may settle at N168 – N170 per litre as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) increased the wholesale price of the product from N147 to N155. The increase is coming despite the dwindling price of crude oil at the international market and the somewhat […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper