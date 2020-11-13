Polaris Bank customers to win N26million in ‘Save and Win’ promo campaign





Polaris Bank has commenced a nationwide savings promotional campaign to give away N26,000,000.00 (twenty-six million naira) to its loyal and prospective customers who emerge winners in its ‘Save & Win’ promo. Eight millionaires will emerge alongside 180 lucky customers who will be rewarded with other cash gifts of N100,000 per person. The promo is aimed […]

