Stream: Davido Releases New Album "A Better Time"





Afrobeats superstar Davido has released his highly anticipated third studio album “A Better Time”. The 17-track album features an array of international artistes such as Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Young Thug, Nas, Lil Baby, Hitboy, Sauti Sol, Mugeez and Sho Madjozi. Nigerian stars on the project include Tiwa Savage, Mayorkun, C Kay and Bella Shmurda. […]

