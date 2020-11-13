US election officialsWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

(FILES) In this file combination of pictures created on September 25, 2020 shows Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks September 23, 2020 at the Black Economic Summit at Camp North End in Charlotte, North Carolina and US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally September 24, 2020 at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida. – With just over a month before the US presidential election, Donald Trump and Joe Biden are set to take the debate stage Tuesday September 29, the first show pitting the rivals against each other that’s sure to have millions of Americans glued to their screens. (Photos by JIM WATSON and Brendan Smialowski / AFP)
Senior US federal and state election officials said Thursday that there was “no evidence” that votes were lost or changed, or voting systems corrupted, in the presidential election.
The officials, responsible for election security across the country, rejected claims made by President Donald Trump and Republicans that…
