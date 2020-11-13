Warner Music, Audiomack ink licensing deal for Nigeria, others | The Guardian Nigeria News

Warner Music Group has announced a new licensing agreement with artist-first music streaming platform Audiomack, making the record company’s diverse catalogue available on the service across Africa, Canada, and Jamaica for the first time.

Audiomack, which boasts more than 16 million monthly active users, will also provide support for WMG’s A&R research activities across these territories.

Alfonso Perez Soto, EVP, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa, for Warner Music, said, “This deal is another important step in growing Warner Music Group’s presence in Africa. Under the new deal, not only will our teams benefit from a range of key A&R, marketing and data commitments in Africa but it will also help support our African artists’ international expansion into the US and western markets.

“Audiomack is incredibly popular and influential in global youth culture scenes and in the process of breaking new artists worldwide, so I’m excited to see our African artists…